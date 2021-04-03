Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 24,616 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 338.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 88.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,993,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $103,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

