36,158 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $16,839,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

BK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

