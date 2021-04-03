Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.55 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.