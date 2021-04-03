Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 45,877 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,877 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

