Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 998 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,304.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,044.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,203.08 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

