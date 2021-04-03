Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,542 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 190.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter.

ENV opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

