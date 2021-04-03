Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,769 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of LiveRamp worth $38,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.06 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

