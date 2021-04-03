Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,689 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $153.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

