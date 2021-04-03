Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 574,438 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

