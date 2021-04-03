Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 534.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $105.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

