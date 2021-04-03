Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $233,000 in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

