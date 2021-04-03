Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $217,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

