Coin Artist Hits One Day Volume of $7,808.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $7,808.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00054488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00682258 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

