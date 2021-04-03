CryptoTask Tops 1-Day Volume of $635,829.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $635,829.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00076757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00295430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00790248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00090423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010393 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,010 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

