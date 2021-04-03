Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,130 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.20% of Haemonetics worth $72,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

