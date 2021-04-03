Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.71 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

