Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JHI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

