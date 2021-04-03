Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,085,637 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.32% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $66,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 237,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $17,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,339,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

