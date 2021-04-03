Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

