Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $66,000 Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,746. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

