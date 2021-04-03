Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $139,000 in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

