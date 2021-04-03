Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Huntington Bancshares worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

