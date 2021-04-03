SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,892 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.34 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

