Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,332 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $221.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

