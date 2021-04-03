Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.