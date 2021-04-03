Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.03% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $86.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

