American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

