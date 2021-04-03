Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $235,215.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $244,650.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,167,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

