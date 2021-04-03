Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Chee Chew Sells 1,104 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chee Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

