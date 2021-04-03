Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00.

On Monday, January 4th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.