BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 5,692 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMRN opened at $77.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

