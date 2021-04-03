BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 5,692 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BMRN opened at $77.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.