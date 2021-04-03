VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

VanEck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

