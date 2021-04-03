JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Friday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.98 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.56.

In other JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income news, insider Yuuichiro Nakajima acquired 471 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £2,623.47 ($3,427.58).

