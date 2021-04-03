LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on April 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LTC opened at $43.14 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

