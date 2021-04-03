Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

