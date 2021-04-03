Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Increases By 40.5%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 928,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

