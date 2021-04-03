Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

