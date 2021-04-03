Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

