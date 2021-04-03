Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

