Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,001,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after buying an additional 97,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.