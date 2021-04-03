ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

NOW opened at $507.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

