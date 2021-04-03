IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,515 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.