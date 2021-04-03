IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.