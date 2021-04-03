7,100 Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 286,989 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.