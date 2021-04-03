Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,246 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of National Vision worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

