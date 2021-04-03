Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $181.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

