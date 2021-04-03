Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,523,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 834.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

MAR stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

