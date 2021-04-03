Cetera Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

