Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.