Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.74.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 117.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Celanese by 4.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Celanese by 31.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.